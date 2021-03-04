Abante Online
Abante is the leading Tagalog-language tabloid paper in the country.


Diaz ikinahiya mga muscle

Sports
By Abante News Online
0 8

Isang makabuluhang pagbati ang ipinarating ni 2016 Rio Olympics silver medalist at Pinay weighlifter Hidilyn Diaz ngayong Women’s Month.

Sa kanyang pagbati, ibinahagi ng 2018 Asian Games gold medalist at Tokyo Olympics hopeful ang ilan sa kanyang kinaharap na insecurities.

“We can wear whatever we want to wear,” sey ni Diaz sa isang Facebook post.

Related Posts

Kume Marcial pararangalan

Ryan ‘ampalaya’ kay Pacman

Joe, anak one-on-one

SM food to go Banner Ad

“Growing up I’m insecure with my body, with my muscle, and with my sports but when I learned to love my sports and love myself, I appreciated my muscles that I work hard my flaws and imperfections.”

“Most of us have insecurities. Accepting who we are and loving who we are is the way to appreciate ourselves,” diin ng 2019 Southeast Asian Games gold medalist. “Happy Women’s Month!”

Samantala, nakatakda namang sumabak si Diaz sa Asian Championships sa Tashkent, Uzbekistan sa darating na Abril para opisyal nang masungkit ang kanyang Olympic ticket. (JAToralba)

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
In-house Wendys Banner – square

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

Embiid halimaw kontra Utah

Rondina trip ‘nasasaktan’

Prangkisa ng Hapi Jockey Club aprubado sa Kamara

1 of 1,038