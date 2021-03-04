Diaz ikinahiya mga muscle

Isang makabuluhang pagbati ang ipinarating ni 2016 Rio Olympics silver medalist at Pinay weighlifter Hidilyn Diaz ngayong Women’s Month.

Sa kanyang pagbati, ibinahagi ng 2018 Asian Games gold medalist at Tokyo Olympics hopeful ang ilan sa kanyang kinaharap na insecurities.

“We can wear whatever we want to wear,” sey ni Diaz sa isang Facebook post.

“Growing up I’m insecure with my body, with my muscle, and with my sports but when I learned to love my sports and love myself, I appreciated my muscles that I work hard my flaws and imperfections.”

“Most of us have insecurities. Accepting who we are and loving who we are is the way to appreciate ourselves,” diin ng 2019 Southeast Asian Games gold medalist. “Happy Women’s Month!”

Samantala, nakatakda namang sumabak si Diaz sa Asian Championships sa Tashkent, Uzbekistan sa darating na Abril para opisyal nang masungkit ang kanyang Olympic ticket. (JAToralba)