Diaz bigyan ng pinakamataas na parangal

Naghain ng resolusyon si Deputy Speaker at Las Piñas Rep. Camille Villar upang himukin si Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte na ibigay kay Hidilyn Diaz ang Philippine Legion of Honor matapos masungkit ang kauna-unahang Olympic gold medal ng bansa.

“It is high time to confer to the four-time Olympian the Philippine Legion of Honor (Lehiyong Panda­ngal ng Pilipinas) for her heart-warming victory and for uplifting national glory and pride in the world sports stage,” sabi ni Villar sa House Resolution 2020.

Ang Philippine Legion of Honor ang pinakamataas na parangal na maaaring ibigay ng pangulo sa isang indibidwal na hindi kailangang aprubahan ng Kongreso.

“The national anthem Lupang Hinirang was played for the first time for the official competition in 32 editions of the Olympics following Diaz’s victory, in a display of Filipino pride before the international arena,” saad pa ng resolusyon. (Billy Begas/Eralyn Prado)