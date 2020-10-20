‘Di niya ako pinaglaban’ : Kris ‘sinumbatan’ si Herbert sa IG

Tuwang-tuwa ang mga fan nina Kris Aquino at Herbert Bautista. Ngayong may raket nga si Kris sa TV, sobrang na-excite ang mga fan nila ni Bistek.

“Our mami Kris is back. Thank you Lord. We can’t wait to hear your voice and see you again,” sabi ng mga fan ng dalawa.

Pero, kaloka lang ang naging sagot ni Kris sa KrisTek fan na KristekBabies.

“@kristekbabies ‘Yung tatay nyo hindi ako pinaglaban kaya bumilib ako sa (anim na kulay orange na puso).”

At siyempre, agad ding nag-react ang mga fan nila. Agad nilang kinuha ang rekasiyon ni Herbert. At agad din namang nag-react si Herbert.

“@krisaquino anong hindi?” tanong ni Bistek kay Tetay.

Agad din namang nagkomento si Kris sa naturang fan:

“@marinelle1882 i’m okay on my own… @dreaming_dreams nagusap kami recently & alam nya na okay ako. There are people who make good partners & there are people like me who are good solo parents, able providers, and focused with making sure my sons are secure. Please don’t misinterpret this statement- simply take it for what it is- we will never be ready for each other because we’ll always put others above each other. And we’re mature enough to know that. Had @attygideon only been at least 13 years older, he would be ideal. So someone like him, but an older him,” saad ni Kris.

Gideon malabong maging stepdad nina Bimby, Joshua

May mga nag-assume na pasado si Atty. Gideon sa panlasa o may pag-asa ang abugado sa puso ni Kris, kaya agad itong nilinaw ni Kris.

“@karly.bliss we don’t “love” each other in the romantic sense but we love each other like family- actually @attygideon is already an adopted member of our family- remember when i said 4 people very close to us had Covid-19- he was actually 1 of them, so we’ve been through sa hirap at ginhawa already. When you’ve experienced something like that, the bond is really for life. Kuya & Bimb like him too much, he’s already the older brother they could have had (definitely not the stepfather)… and he’s actually 1 of my closest & most trusted friends. And that lasts much longer, i have only a few real friends- but they are for LIFE,” sagot ni Kris.