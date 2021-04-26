‘Di lang gag order! Parlade sibakin sa NTF-ELCAC

PARA kay Senador Panfilo ‘Ping’ Lacson, hindi gag order ang tamang tugon kay Souther­n Luzon Command Chief Lieutenant General Antonio Parlade Jr. sa kontrobersiyal na pahayag laban sa mga organizer ng community pantry.

“The issue goes beyond the attacks issued by Lt. Gen. Antonio Parlade Jr. on the organizers of community pantries as well as against the members of the Se­nate. A temporary ‘gag order’ is thus not the appropriate response,” ani Lacson.

Binanggit ni Lacson ang Article XVI, Sec. 5, Paragraph 4 ng 1987 Constitution na nagbabawal sa mga aktibong miyembro ng militar na maitalaga sa ano mang kapasidad sa isang sibilyan na posisyon sa gobyerno.

Maliban sa pagiging commander ng Solcom, si Parlade ay spokesperson din ng National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC).

“The AFP/DND should have heeded the call of the Senate to immediately recall him back to the AFP more than a month ago,” sabi ni Lacson, patuingkol sa Armed Forces of the Philippines at Department of National Defense.

Nauna nang pinagbawala ni National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon Jr., na chair NTF-ELCAC si Paralde at isang tagapagsalita ng task force na si Usec. Lorraine Badoy na magbigay ng komento sa mga organizer ng mga community pantry. (Dindo Matining)