Devance, Dillinger pipigain ni Cone

Finals Game 5 sa Miyerkoles: (AUF gym)

6:00pm – TNT vs Gineba

(Gins lead series 3-1)

Smart Clark Giga City – Epektib ang balasa ni coach Tim Cone sa kanyang starting lineup, nilagay ang oldies na sina Joe Devance, 38, at Jared Dillinger, 36, sa Game 4 noong Linggo sa Smart 5G-powered AUF gym.

Ang resulta ay 98-88 bounce-back win ng Ginebra at commanding 3-1 lead sa TNT sa kanilang PBA Philippine Cup Finals sa Pampanga bubble.

“We were making jokes. When I told Joe and Jared about the lineup, they were saying it was gonna be the geezer’s lineup,” natatawang pahayag ni Cone, nakatanaw sa 23rd title. “They averaged about 35 years old in that lineup, I think Stanley (Pringle) was the spring chicken in that group.”

Kasama ng tatlo sina LA Tenorio at Japeth Aguilar.

Hingal si Dillinger, lawit-dila ‘ika nga matapos magsumite ng 7 points sa 2 of 7 shooting, 2 rebounds at walang tigil na pangangatawan kay Tropang Giga big Troy Rosario sa loob ng 23 ½ minutes.

“I am dawg tired!!! What a game tonight! @LA_Tenorio lead the way for us!! Thank you LA!!!!!! Great job tonight fellas. Did I mention I’m dawg tired! Let’s go! One more game,” tweet ni Dillinger.

Kulang 22 minutes din sa loob si Devance, halos double-double na 8 points sa 4 of 8 shooting at 10 rebounds, may 4 assists pa.

Hindi raw matatawaran ang experience ng dalawa.

“It was big because basically they replaced Arvin (Tolentino) and Scottie (Thompson). Scottie’s one of our most physical players but we gained a lot of size. And it was obvious we want to keep Rosario from trying to pin us down next to the basket like he did over in Game 3,” paliwanag ni Cone. (VE)