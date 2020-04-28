Derek kumampi sa pulis vs foreigner

Pinaramdam ni Derek Ramsay ang kanyang galit sa nangyaring insidente sa Dasmarinas Village kunsaan nagkaroon ng mainit na kompronstasyon ang isang resident na foreigner at ang isang Makati City pulis.

Nais ni Derek na maalis sa isipan ng marami na “bad guys” ang mga sundalo at pulis.

“Stop making it seem that our soldiers and policemen are always the bad guys. Shouldn’t you get all the details and facts first before posting an article about the situation?” post ni Derek sa kanyang social media account kunsaan pinost din niya ang artcard report ng isang website na

‘Man in private village assaulted, nearly arrested without warrant by Makati police.’

Hindi raw maintindihan ni Derek kung bakit one-sided ang pag-report ng insidente.

“I’m so angry. Hindi ko naman sinabing lahat ng frontliners ay angels, di ba? It is so one-sided, it shouldn’t be that way.”

Ang punto ni Derek ay sana ay nagpakita ng paggalang ang aroganteng resident sa mga people in authority tulad ng pulis. Base raw kasi sa video, makikita at maririnig na pinagmumura ng foreigner ang pulis na kalmado pa ring nakikipag-usap.

“Show respect to our soldiers and policemen!

“Just because you are rich and live in an expensive residential area does not make you decent or better than everyone. Kuya magbago ka na! Your arrogance doesnt help.

“These men and women are fighting hard for all of us so keep your mouth shut if you have nothing respectful to say.” (Ruel Mendoza)