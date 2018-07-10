Depektibong proyekto ng DPWH pupuntiryahin ng Kamara

PINANGGIGILAN ng isang pro-administration congressman ang sablay na diskarte sa pamumuno ni Secretary Mark Villar sa Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) dahil sa mabagal na galawan ng mga infrastructure project ng kagawaran.

Iginiit ni House Assistant Majority Leader at 1-PACMAN Party-list Rep. Michael Romero na sinusuportahan niya ang mga isinusulong na proyekto sa ilalim ng ‘Build, Build, Build’ program ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte pero hindi anya katanggap-tanggap ang ginaga­wang diskarte ng DPWH sa ilalim ng pamumuno ni Villar.

“Now, while I am supportive of the Build, Build, Build program of President Duterte and I do note that capital outlays in the first five months of 2018 grew by 26 percent, the la­test DBM (Department of Budget and Ma­nagement) figures are silent on the budget utilization rates of the agencies responsible for much of the Build, Build, Build,” pahayag ni Romero.

“Certainly, NEDA (National Economic and Development Authority) and DBM would understand our concern on budget utilization considering that the DPWH utilization rate was a pathetic, dismal, and disappointing 34 percent,” komento pa ng mambabatas.

Dahil dito, hindi umano hahayaan ni Romero na makaalpas ang DPWH sa sablay na ito at paiimbestigahan nito sa Kamara ang usapin para pagpaliwanagin ang mga opisyal ng DPWH.

“I will not let DPWH get away with their 34 percent budget utilization rate in 2017. I will call for a House investigation to find out the real reasons DPWH spent so little of what was supposed to be the strong foundation of Build, Build, Build this year,” ayon kay Romero.

Hindi aniya kukun­sintihin ng Kongreso ang paandar ng DPWH at tiniyak ng kongresista na mananagot ang dapat managot.

“If DepEd can accomplish a 97 budget utilization rate this year and 90 percent last year (and DepEd has the biggest agency budget), Congress will not to­lerate the 34 percent budget utilization rate of DPWH. We will hold them accountable,” giit pa ni Romero.