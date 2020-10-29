DepEd tumanggap ng Carlos P. Romulo award

Kinikilala ng United Nations Association of the Philippines (UNAP) ang Department of Education (DepEd) sa pagdiriwang ng 73rd anniversary at 75th founding anniversary kasabay ng paggawad ng General Carlos P. Romulo (CPR) award para sa outstanding service sa patuloy na pagtuturo ng mga programa kaugnay sa United Nations.

Nagpapasalamat naman si DepEd Secretary Leonor Magtolis Briones sa natanggap na General Carlos P. Romulo award at sinabing itutuloy ng ahensya ang pagbibigay ng kaalaman at suportado nito ang mga programa ng UN.

“It is an honor to me now as Secretary of the Department of Education to receive this award named in honor of perhaps one of the greatest Filipinos ever produced by our country. Whether personally or institutionally, the United Nations has always been part of my life worth, my professional commitments, and as it is in the lives of many of our distinguished leaders and personalities in the country,” ayon pa kay Secretary Briones.

Sinabi naman ni UNAP President Dr. Amelia Reyes na nararapat parangalan ang DepEd dahil sa naibabahaging kultura at kaalaman ng mga kabataan kaugnay sa UN.

“Under her leadership [Secretary Leonor Magtolis-Briones], DepEd had been the most successful, actively participating in several youth day celebrations…we are very optimistic that with the presence of the UN, and at the same time, local representatives of the education and congress, we can forge ahead and create new innovative ways that can bridge the gap. And we believe that through this way, the sustainable development of mothering the earth, mothering the church, mothering individuals can bring back a more cohesive integrated as well as collaborative efforts in bringing about this entire concern of world peace,” ayon kay Dr. Reyes.

Pinalalakas ng United Nations organization ang kaalaman sa global studies kabilang ang mga banta sa edukasyon at ang mga programa na tumatalakay sa populasyon, HIV/AIDS awareness at iba pang pag-aaral. (Vick Aquino)