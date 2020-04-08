DepEd pinalawig ang tulong sa mga empleyadong may utang

Pinalawig ng Department of Education (DepEd) ang tulong para sa mga empleyadong may kinahaharap na utang sa pamamagitan ng pagbibigay ng three-month moratorium sa pagbabayad ng loan base sa DepEd Provident Fund (PF).

Alam kasi ni DepEd Secretary Leonor Magtolis Briones ang pangangailangan ng mga empleyado kaya nagpalabas ng Board Resolution No. 02, s. 2020 of the DepEd Provident Fund National Board of Trustees na magbibigay ng three-month moratorium sa pagbabayad ng loans base sa Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR) ng Republic Act No. 11469 o ng “Bayanihan to Heal as One Act.”

Mapapalawig din ang paraan ng pagbabayad sa Provident Fund ng tatlong buwan habang ang mga borrowers ay hindi mapapatawan ng interest at penalty sa loob ng moratorium period.

Nakipag-ugnayan din ang DepEd sa pamamagitan ng Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) na magbigay ng moratorium sa loob ng three-month suspension ng loan payments ng kanilang mga miyembro at pensioners.

“We express our appreciation to GSIS, as well as the Provident Fund National Board of Trustees, for their kind understanding of the burdens of our teachers and staff. We will continue our efforts to protect the interests of our officials, teaching and non-teaching personnel,” ayon kay Secretary Leonor Magtolis Briones. (Vick Aquino)