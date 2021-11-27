DepEd humirit ng P2K dagdag allowance sa eleksiyon

Umapela ang Department of Education (DepEd) na madagdagan ng P2,000 ang honoraria ng mga guro na magsisilbing poll workers ng 2022 National and Local Elections.

Ayon kay DepEd Secretary Leonor Briones, inilabas na noong November 10 ng Commission on Elections (Comelec) approved new honoraria and allowance­s para sa members ng Electoral Board at iba pang poll workers na kung saan ang inilaang rate ay mababa sa kanilang pinanukala.

Nabatid na noong June 2021, ang pres­cribed honoraria rates ay base sa consumer price index and inflation rate na P9,000 sa chairpersons; P8,000 sa EB members; P7,000 sa DepEd supervisor official (DESO); at P5,000 sa support staff.

Kasabay nito ang hi­ling na magkaroon ng health insurance cove­rage ang mga isasabak na guro at iba pang benefits tulad ng on-site swab testing, shifting, working hours ng mga public school teacher, tax exemption, may absence/transfer/leave of DepEd employee sanhi ng election related incidents.

Samantala, base sa Comelec Resolution tatanggap ang mga chairperson of electoral board ng P7,000; EB members, P6,000; DepEd supervisor, P5,000 at support staff P3,000 at P2,000 travel allowance.

Ang mga DESO at DESO Technical Support staff ay tatanggap ng communication allowanc­e na P1,500, habang ang mga miyembro ng EB, DESO at ilang team may P500 anti-COVID-19 allowance.

Sa mga hindi inaasahang election-related risk ay may P500,000 death benefit at kung election related injury o sakit ay P200,000 medical assistance. (Vick Aquino)