Demi Lovato nakipagsayaw sa ‘demonyo’

Isisiwalat ng singer na si Demi Lovato ang naging personal experiences niya sa mental health at drug addiction sa YouTube documentary titled “Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil”.

Magpi-premiere on March 23 ang naturang docu-film na tungkol sa 2018 near-fatal overdose ng singer at ang naranasan niyang multiple strokes at ang muntikang heart attack.

Ayon sa 28-year old singer, ngayon lang daw niya kinuwento ang pangyayari na ito sa buhay niya.

“I was left with brain damage, and I still deal with the effects of that today. I don’t drive a car because there are blind spots in my vision. I also for a long time had a really hard time reading.

“I feel like they kind of are still there to remind me of what could happen if I ever get into a dark place again. I’m grateful for those reminders, but also I’m so grateful that I was someone who didn’t have to do a lot of rehabbing.

“The rehabbing came on the emotional side and the therapeutic side, internally. I did a lot of work after that, just not physically.”

Unti-unting nakabalik sa pagkanta si Demi. This year ay nag-perform siya sa National Anthem before Super Bowl 54 between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs.

“It’s been two years since I came face-to-face with the darkest point in my life, and now I’m ready to share my story with the world. For the first time, you’ll be able to see my chronicle of struggle and ongoing healing from my point of view. I’m grateful that I was able to take this journey to face my past head-on and finally share it with the world,” sey pa ng singer. (Ruel Mendoza)