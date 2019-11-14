Deleberasyon sa paghimog legal sa medicine marijuana, sugdan sa Decembre

Sa umaanot nga Disyembre gikatakda nga dugdan sa House of Representatives ang deliberasyon sa gisugyut nga balaodnon nga maghimong legal ang medical marijuana.

Kini ang gikompirma ni House Deputy Speaker for Finance Luis Ray “LRay” Villafuerte Jr. sa usa ka TV interview.

Sa pagkakaron adunay tulo ka gisugyot nga balaodnon nga gisang-at sa unos balay balaoranan aron mawagtang sa listahan sa dangerous drugs og tugutan ang right and compassionate access sa medical cannabis.

Usa niini ang balaodnon nga nagsugyot sa pag-umol sa Philippine Cannabis Development Authority.

“Sa lower House mai-schedule na sa House committee on health. It’s not a priority measure of the government but we will start hearing by December,” matud ni Villafuerte.

Kumpiyansa si Villafuerte nga mahimong legal ang medical marijuana sa nasud kay niadtong milabay nga 17th Congress, napasar sa Kamara ang balaodnon alang sa legalization ug regulasyon sa paggamit niini.

“All we need to do is convince the President and the senators that medical cannabis can help with opioid addiction and there’s medical proof to that,” matud niya

Niadtong March, una nga gisupak ni Presidente Rodrigo Duterte ang legalization sa medical cannabis tungod kay gikahadlokan nga gamiton kini nga excuse s sa drug users