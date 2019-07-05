Delayed na 20M infra project ng Mountain Province sinita ng COA

PINUNA ng Commission on Audit (COA) ang local government unit (LGU) ng Mountain Province kaugnay sa pagka-delay ng 14 na infrastructure project na aabot sa P20,650,532.83.

Sa COA 2018 annual audit report, ipinakita na salungat sa tamang proseso sa pagsuspinde ng isang proyekto, karamihan umano sa mga contractor ay direktang nagsumite ng kanilang request kay Mountain Province Governor Bonifacio Lacwasan para maaprubahan bago pa ipadala sa Provincial Engineer’s Office para sa pag-draft ng suspension order.

Dagdag pa dito, ayon umano sa provincial engineer, walang nangyaring pagpapatunay o ocular inspection bago maihanda ang suspension order para sa mga proyekto.

Paliwanag umano ng provincial engineer, hindi na ito humingi ng sertipikasyon mula sa state meteorological agency dahil posibleng hindi nito naiulat ang aktwal na kondis­yon ng panahon sa project site.

Sinalungat naman ito ng mga state auditor na sinabing dapat ay kumuha umano kahit ng aktwal na larawan ng site, kasama ang report ng engineer.

“We recommend that the project-in-charge of the three aforementioned projects direct the concerned contractors to cause the immediate completion of the projects for the benefit of project beneficiaries and to avoid the imposition of liquidated dama­ges,” ayon sa COA. (Yves Briones)