Del Rio, Rodriguez pasiklab sa Brunei Friendship Games

NAGPAKILALA agad sina Joshua Raphael del Rio at Fritz Jun Rodriguez ng Philippines-Team Mindanao sa mga karibal nang makakampay ng gold medal sa pagbubukas nitong Miyerkoles ng 10th BIMPNT-EAGA Friendship Games 2018 sa Hassanal Bolkiah National Sports Complex sa Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei.

Patok ang pambatong estudyante ng Ateneo de Davao University na si Del Rio ng 2 minuto at 3.95 segundo sa men’s under-21 200-meter freestyle upang gapiin ang kakuwadrang si Eirron Seth Vibar na may 2:04.00 at Nur Samil ng host country Team A na may 2:05.93.

Kumaskas naman si Rodriguez ng 31.22 sag­lit sa pamamayagpag sa men’s 21-below 50m breastroke sa pag-alpas kay Darren Ngui Moh Gin ng Malaysia-Sarawak (31.86) at kapwa Pinoy na si Edward Alfaro III (31.98).

Maangas ang umpisa ng mga Pinoy sa pa­timpalak dahil sa nakasisid pa ng tig-2 silver at bronze sa nabanggit na water sport.

“This is a good start for us and I’m happy for our athletes. They competed well. Hopefully we can win more medals,” bulalas ni Maxey. “I don’t want to put pressure on them. I just told them to give it their best and enjoy.”