Defense strategy ng US prinisinta sa Senado DFA boss buking sa pangongopya

Kinastigo ni Senadora Imee Marcos ang Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) dahil sa pagkopya sa defense strategy ng ibang bansa.

Ginawa ng senador ang akusasyon kay Foreign Affair Secretary Luis Enrique Manalo sa pagdinig sa Commission on Appointments’ (CA) committee on foreign affairs na pinamumunuan ni Senador Jinggoy Estrada.

Ginigisa ng CA panel si Manalo ‘fit’ ba itong bilang kalihim ng Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA).

Bilang chair ng Senate foreign relations committee, tinanong ni Marcos ang intelligence community at ang DFA na bigyan siya ng kopya ng defense strategy ng Pilipinas.

“To my horror I was handed by your officials a paper from the US defense department fact sheet on it’s 2022 national defense strategy and other papers. I do not understand why this was handed to me and a Philippine strategy was not,” sabi ni Marcos.

“Why are we ‘xeroxing’ the defense strategy of other countries?” tanong ng senadora.

Inamin naman ni Manalo na kamalian at nangakong hindi na ito mauulit.

Nakatakdang sanang magsagawa ng ikatlong organizational meeting ang Senate foreign affairs committee nitong Martes, Agosto 30 subalit binago at ililipat na lang sa ibang araw.

“We tried our best to provide information. The other day when we had hearing, there were other commitments. Cabinet meeting. Timing was a bit off. There was no intention of trying to move away from briefing,” paliwanag ni Manalo.

Nang tanungin kung may Philippine strategic policy sa pinagagawang West Philippine Sea, sinabi ni Manalo na: “Our strategy is we are guided by rule.. resolve all conflicts peacefully by rule of law. But every opportunity we have, whether verbally, writing, (we) stress the need to resolve peacefully.”

“We are not in position to enter into armed clash with China. We have a Mutual Defense Treaty (MDT) with US. We also are very close allies of US. We are seeking to build up situation not aimed at any country but aimed at building defense. As well also with other partners like Japan and Australia,” dagdag pa niya. (Dindo Matining)