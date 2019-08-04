Una sa Balita


Death threat ni Digong minaliit ng CPP

KINASTIGO ng Communist Party of the Phi­lippines (CPP) si Pa­ngulong Rodrigo Duterte sa pag-uutos sa Armed Forces of the Philippines at Philippine National Police (PNP) na ibigay ang mga nararapat sa rebeldeng New People’s Army (NPA) na umano’y codeword para sa pagpatay at pagtortyur.

“The New People’s Army is not shaken by Duterte’s threats. The NPA can defend itself with arms. But unarmed peasants, lawyers, human rights defenders, church people, civilians can’t. The NPA must fight back for them.” ayon sa statement ng CPP bilang reaksyon sa talumpati ng Pangulo noong Agosto 2.

Pinasinungalingan din ng CPP ang paha­yag ni Duterte na hindi niya pinapayagan ang militar na tortyurin ang mga rebeldeng NPA. Binanggit ng CPP na noong Abril 2019, isang amasona ang binaril sa kanyang ari.

