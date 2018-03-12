Death penalty sa drug dealers, itinulak sa Amerika

Itinulak ni US President Donald Trump ang pagpapairal ng parusang kamatayan laban sa mga nagbebenta ng iligal na droga.

“I think it’s a discussion we have to start thinking about. I don’t know if we’re ready – I don’t know if this country’s ready for it,” diin ni Trump.

Ikinatuwiran pa ng Pangulo na may mga taong napaparusahan ng death penalty o life imprisonment sa pagbaril o pananaksak ng isang tao, pero wala namang napaparusahan ng kamatayan sa drug dealer na maaaring makapatay ng 5,000 katao dahil sa ipinuslit na iligal na droga.

“That’s why we have a problem, folks. I don’t think we should play games,” wika ni Trump.

“Now, I never did polling on that – I don’t know if that’s popular. I don’t know if that’s unpopular but these people are killing our kids and they’re killing our families, and we have to do something. We can’t just keep setting up blue-ribbon committees with your wife and your wife and your husband, and they meet and they have a meal and they talk, talk talk talk, two hours later, then they write a report.” paglilitanya ng Pangulo ng Amerika.

Bahagi ito ng mahabang talumpati ni Trump sa political rally sa Pittsburgh nitong Sabado para kay state Rep. Rick Saccone bago ang special congressional election sa Martes.

Kabilang sa tinalakay niya ay ang ipinatupad na tariff sa imported na bakal at aluminum, isyu sa peace talk sa North Korea gayundin ang presidential elections sa 2020.