Death penalty minalas sa trese

Inihayag kahapon ni Senate minority ­leader Franklin Drilon na aabot na sa 13 senador ang ­boboto kontra sa death penalty bill.

Ibig sabihin ay patay na umano ang panukala para maibalik ang parusang capital punishment sa bansa.

“By my own estimate, there are at least thirteen senators who will block the passage of the death penalty bill, including the six-member minority group and seven from the majority block,” ani Drilon.

“It’s dead and the chances of resurrecting it before we even bring it to a vote are very slim, if not zero, at least in this Congress,” paliwanag ng senador.

Bukod kay Drilon, ang iba pang miyembro ng minority na kontra sa panukala ay sina Sens. ­Francis Pa­ngilinan, Leila De Lima, Bam Aquino, Antonio Trillanes IV at Risa Hontiveros. Sa anim, sina Trillanes at Hontiveros lang ang hindi miyembro ng Liberal Party (LP).

Samantala, ang isa pang miyembro ng LP na kabilang sa majority bloc na si Senate President Pro-Tempore Ralph Recto, ay kontra rin sa kontrobersyal na panukala.