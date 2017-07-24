Death Penalty Bill wala sa radar ng Senado – Koko

Inamin ni Senate President Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III na wala sa radar ng Senado ngayong second regular session ng 17th Congress ang pagpasa sa kontrobersyal na Death Penalty Bill.

Bagama’t hindi kasama sa list of priority measures ng Senado ang naturang panukala, tiniyak ni Pimentel na kanila itong tatalakayin.

“As the Senate President, this bill was submitted by the House; so I think we owe it as a gesture of friendship to the House that since they passed it, that means they want us also to discuss it,” wika ni Pimentel.

Hanggang doon lang aniya ang kanyang masasabi bilang pinuno ng Senado.

“So hanggang doon na lang. I will assure the House that we will discuss the death penalty bill but not as a priority, in the regular course of business only,” giit ng senador.

Pasado na sa ikatlo at huling pagbasa ng Kamara ang Death Penalty Bill.

Ayon kay Pimentel, ang nakasalang na prayoriodad ng Senado sa pagpasok ng second regular session ay ang pagpapatibay sa tax reform package, Bangsamoro Basic Law, Charter change, anti-terrorism laws, at ang panukalang national ID system.