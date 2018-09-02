Deadline sa pagparehistro sa mga partido, giuswag sa Comelec

Giuswag sa Commission on Elections (Comelec) ang deadline sa pagduso sa petisyon for registration sa mga partido politikal nga gusyong mosalmot sa eleksyon sa sunod nga isip usa ka kowalisyon.

Sa Comelec Resolution 10415 nga adunay petsa nga Agosto 29, 2018, gikan sa kanhi deadline nga Agosto 31, giuswag sa Comelec ang deadline sa Setyembre 14.

“The Comelec has the power to enforce and administer all laws and regulations relative to the conduct of an election, plebiscite, initiative, referendum and recall pursuant to Sec. 2(1), Article IX-C of the 1987 Constitution… It hereby resolves to extend the filing for registration of coalition of political parties,” matud sa resolusyon.

Ang kamanduan sa Comelec maoy tubag sa Section 61 sa Omnibus Election Code ug Section 29 sa Republic Act 6646 kalabot sa registration sa mga political party.