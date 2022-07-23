De Vera sa CHED uli, 11 pa tinalaga ni BBM

Inanunsiyo ng Malacañang ang mga bagong appointee na hinirang ni Pangulong Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr. sa iba’t ibang mga puwesto sa gobyerno.

Kabilang sa mga nabigyan ng puwesto ay sina Franz Josef George Espina Alvarez: acting president, Chief Executive Officer and Member, Board of Directors ng Philippine National Oil Company Exploration Corporation; Rosalia Villegas de Leon bilang Treasurer of the Philippines (National Treasury).

Kasama rin sa mga bagong appointee ni Pangulong Marcos sina Philippe Jones Lhuiller na muling hinirang bilang Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Kingdom of Spain, kasama na ang Canary Islands; Pedro Ramirez Laylo, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the State of Israel at Emmanuel Buenaflor Salamat, executive director, national secretariat of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict.

Si dating Department of Interior and Local Government Undersecretary Epimaco Verano Densing III ay nahirang naman bilang undersecretary ng Department of Education habang nanatili naman sa puwesto si Jose Prospero de Vera III bilang chairperson ng Commission on Higher Education (CHED).

Ang iba pang appointees ay sina Ferdinand Galvez Sevilla: President, Philippine Public Safety College, Department of the Interior and Local Government; Benny Diaz Antiporda: Acting Administrator and Member, Board of Directors of the National Irrigation Administration; Raphael Perpetuo Lotilla bilang Secretary ng Department of Energy.

Hinirang din ang kabiyak ng natalong senatoriable Gilbert Teodoro na si Monica Prieto Teodoro bilang Special Envoy of the President to the United Nations Children’s Fund at dating Sandiganbayan Justice Alex Quiroz bilang chairman ng Governance Commission for Government-Owned or Controlled Corporations. (Aileen Taliping)