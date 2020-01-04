De Lima nananaginip sa US ban sa mga cong – Sotto

NANINDIGAN si Senate President Vicente ‘Tito’ Sotto III na malabong ipatupad ng US State Department ang kahilingan ni Senador Leila de Lima na ipa-ban sa Amerika ang mga kongresistang umipit sa kanya.

“Hindi bawal managinip,” diin ni Sotto matapos mapaulat na itutulak ni De Lima ang pag-ban sa mga miyembro ng justice committee na nagsagawa ng imbestigasyon sa kanya noong nakaraang Kongreso.

Umaabot sa 20 kongresista ang posibleng ipa-ban ni De Lima, kabilang na rito si dating Oriental Mindoro Rep. Reynaldo Umali na siyang dating chairman ng komite.

Isiniwalat naman ni De Lima na isusumite pa lamang niya ang listahan ng mga ipapa-ban sa Amerika at bahala na ang US State Department ang siyang magdesisyon dito.

“My list, therefore, will be merely recommendatory and, as I fully understands, not at all bindin­g on the US government. The US authorities will remain independent in their exercise of judgment and discretion, though I do hope that they give my list due consideration,” ani ni De Lima.

“For that reason, I cannot reveal my final list without preempting the US State Department. I am not minded to do so in deference to them and their own policies and processes,

Nilinaw din ng senadora na hindi siya naghihiganti sa mga taong nagpakulong at umipit sa kanya kundi hustisya ang tanging hangad niya.

“This is not a process of vengeance, but of justice,” ayon sa statement ng senadora.