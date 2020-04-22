De Lima: Maraming magugutom sa total lockdown

Kinontra ni Senador Lela De Lima ang ideya na magkaroon ng total lockdown dahil magreresulta ito sa matinding kagutuman at galit ng mga tao.

“I know that, as clarified by relevant officials, a total lockdown is not (or not yet) an option. Let’s hope that they will never go for it,” pahayag ni De Lima sa isang statement.

“A total lockdown can only mean more hungry and angry people – a veritable social volcano,” dagdag pa nito.

Paliwanag ng senadora, katanggap-tanggap aniya ang total lockdown kung epektibo ang ginawang pagpapatupad ng gobyerno ng social amelioration at assistance program sa mamamayan.

“But the experience on the ground starkly reveals otherwise,” ani De Lima.

“There are many tales of confusion, slowness, discontentment, and frustrations over the distribution of cash aid, with questionable or deficient, ever-changing guidelines issued by the DSWD (Department of Social Welfare and Development),” dagdag pa nito.

Sa halip, itinutulak ni De Lima na magkaroon ng “gradual” at “calibrated” na pagtanggal ng ECQ sa Luzon.

“I’m for a thoroughly-assessed, well-planned gradual, calibrated lifting of ECQ, and selective quarantine, case-to-case, by barangay and by industry as to work resumption,” ayon sa senadora.

Nauna nang nilinaw ni Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque hindi naman inirekomenda ng mga expert kay Pangulong Duterte na magkaroon ng total lockdown pagkatapos ng Abril 30. (Dindo Matining)