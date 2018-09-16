De Lima giawhag ang ICC ug UNHRC nga tapuson na ang ‘war on drugs’ ni Duterte

Miawhag si Senadora Leila de Lima sa mga international body ilabi na sa United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) ug International Criminal Court (ICC) nga aksiyonan ang kampanya kontra droga nga giingong nakalapas sa human rights ang mga nalambigit niini.

Sa pamahayag sa Senadora nga adunay ulohan nga ‘Shattering the Consensus of Silence: Let’s Take Urgent Actions Against Impunity in the Philippines’, gibutyag niini nga pipila ka tawo na ang napatay sa kapolisan ug vigilante tungod sa dili makiangayong pamaagi batok sa illigal nga drugas.

“It is imperative for the ICC and relevant UN bodies and mechanisms to work and work urgently not only to frustrate Duterte’s plans but more importantly and ultimately to shrink the space for impunity in the Philippines,” matud niya.

Ang maong mensahe migawas niadtong 39th United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) Session sa Switzerland sa miaging semana.

Subay sa iyang datos nga nakuha, halos 20,000 ka tawo na ang namatay tungod sa pagduda sa kalambigitan sa illigal nga drugas.

“And there is no sign that the killings will ever stop as Duterte has even vowed in his recent State of the Nation Address in July that his drug war would remain relentless and chilling as on the day it began,” dugang sa senadora.

“We have to move – move with utmost urgency and in solidarity with each other,” pagtapos niya.