De Lima, Gascon mga ipokrito – Palasyo

Binuweltahan ng Malacañang ang nakakulong na si Senador Leila de Lima at Human Rights Commission (CHR) Chairman Jose Luis Martin ‘Chito’ Gascon, sa pagbabago ng tono sa isyu ng extrajudicial killings (EJK).

Tinawag ni Presidential spokesman Harry Roque sina De Lima at Gascon na mga ipokrito dahil sa pag-iingay sa mga napapatay na drug pusher at drug user.

Ayon kay Roque, ang dalawa ay kapwa pumir­ma sa Administrative Order (AO) No. 35 o Inter-agency on EJK na ipinalabas noon ni da­ting Pangulong Benigno ‘Noynoy’ Aquino III at hindi kasama sa AO ang mga drug pusher, drug user at iba pang ordinar­yong kriminal bilang posibleng biktima ng EJK.

Si De Lima ay pu­mirma noon sa kanyang kapasidad bilang Kalihim ng Department of Justice (DOJ) at Undersecretary for Political Affairs ng Office of the Presidential Adviser on Political Affairs (OPAPA).

“In the said order, the two, among other signatories of the AO, defined extra-legal killings (ELKs) or extrajudicial killings as killings wherein the victim was a member of, or affilia­ted with an organization, to include political, environmental, agrarian, labor, or similar causes; or an advocate of these causes; or a media practitioner; or person(s) apparently mistaken or identified to be so. The victim was targeted and killed because of the actual or perceived membership, advocacy or profession. The person/s responsible for the killing is a state agent or non-state agent; and the method and circumstances of attack reveal a deliberate intent to kill,” pahayag ni Roque.

Sinabi ng Kalihim na nakapagtatakang nagbago ng timpla sina De Lima at Gascon sa mga napatay na drug personalities dahil malinaw na nakasaad sa AO kung sino-sino ang dapat na maituturing na biktima ng EJK.

Napapanahon ayon kay Roque na ilantad ang tunay na kulay nina De Lima at Gascon para malaman ng sambayanan kung anong klaseng tao ang mga ito.

“It is high time that the hypocrisies of Sen. De Lima and Chairman Gascon are exposed in favor of the truth. The Filipino people deserve no less,” ayon pa kay Roque.