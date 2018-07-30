De Jesus, F2 Logistics tamis ng tagumpay umaapaw

KAHIT nag-uumapaw ang tagumpay na nalalasap ng F2 Logistics ay pinupursige pa rin ni head coach Ramil de Jesus ang kanyang mga bataan na ipagpatuloy ang kanilang magandang gawain.

Ang walang sawang suporta at encouragement ni De Jesus sa Cargo Movers ang naging susi upang dominahin ang Petron at sikwatin ang Chooks to Go-Philippine Superliga Invitational Conference crown noong Sabado nang gabi sa Ynares Sports Center.

Sweet revenge para sa Cargo Movers matapos ang masaklap na pagkatalo nila sa Blaze Spikers sa kanilang title duel sa Grand Prix sa kaagahan ng taon.

“I’m here to guide the pla­yers and push them to their limits,” saad ni de Jesus matapos ang 25-18, 23-25, 25-23, 25-18 panalo nila sa Petron. “When there is a room for improvement and something is missing on their performance, we are here to help them.”

Yumuko ang Cargo sa Pet­ron para sa outright semifinal berth, agad bumangon ang F2 Logistics nang kinalos nila ang Sta. Lucia Realty sa quarterfinals bago pinatalsik ang walang talong Cignal sa Round of Four.

“But my players did not lose their composures. They never gave up. It all boiled down to the heart and mental toughness of our team and our desire to win that led us to this victory.” hayag ni De Jesus.

Humugot ng lakas si De Jesus kina former De La Salle U Lady Spikers Ara Galang, Aby Maraño, Kim Fajardo, Dawn Macandili, Majoy Baron at ­Kianna Dy.