De Castro, Peralta ug Bersamin nasulod sa shortlist alang sa CJ post

Ginominate sa Judicial and Bar Council (JBC) silang Justices Teresita De Castro, Diosdado Peralta ug Lucas Bersamin alang sa pilion nga sunod nga mahimong Chief Justice sa Korte Suprema.

Matud ni Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra, ex-officio member sa JBC, silang Associate Justice Teresita de Castro ug Diosdado Peralta nakakuhag unom ka boto.

Lima ka botos usab ang nakuha ni Associate Justice Lucas Bersamin.

Ang tulo kay pulos mga mahistrado sa Korte Suprema.

Matud ni Guevarra, dili babag sa botasyon karong adlawa ang gisang-at nga impeachment complaint batok sa tulo ka mahistrado lakip na ang upat ang laing uoat nga mipabor sa quo warranto petition nga nagpalagpot sa puwesto sa kanhi Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno.

“[M]ere filing of an impeachment complaint not enough to disqualify as it has not matured into an impeachment case,” pagpasabot ni Guevarra.

Ubos sa 1987 Constitution, adunay 90 ka adlaw sukad nga nabakante ang posisyon sa Chief Justice niadtong June 19, 2018 aron motudlo ang Presidente sa bag-ong mangulo sa hudikatura.

Silang De Castro, Peralta ug Bersamin naglakip sa walong mahistrado nga mibotar pabor sa petisyon aron mapalagpot si Sereno.