De Brito asar sa National U

DISMAYADO si Philippine women’s national volleyball head coach Jorge Souza de Brito sa pakikialam ng coaches at team manager ng National University Lady Bulldogs sa kanilang mga isinasagawang pagsasanay para sa darating na Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) Cup for Women’s sa Agosto 21-29 sa PhilSports Arena sa Pasig City.

Inilabas ng 55-anyos na 1992 Barcelona Olympic gold medalist ang kanyang sentimiyento sa panayam rito ng One News PH sa patuloy na pakikialam umano ng NU Lady Bulldogs at ng team manager na si Mariano See Diet sa lahat ng gawain ng national team.

“We have the coaches from NU helping us but (they have) a lot of restrictions. They are trying to have their own program and (it affects) the calendar that we have so it’s hard,” pahayag ni Souza de Brito. “Unfortunately, we have to do something because we have schedules that we have to follow, even physical or technical and we have some matches to do.”

Mismong ang 6-foot-4 na tubong Porto Alegre, Brazil ang nagbigay ng suhestiyon na palaruin ang ang national squad sa PVL Invitational Conference bilang kapalit ng Kobe Shinwa Women’s University matapos umatras dahil sa nagpositibong manlalaro sa COVID-19.

Parte ng national squad ang 12-sa-14 na miyembro ng NU Lady Bulldogs na sa kasawiang-palad ay tinutulan ni See Diet na maglaro sa PVL sa takot na may ma-injury.

“If you’re not part of the national team, you can give an opinion, that’s okay but it’s very important that you have to know that the guys who work inside – the coaches who have always tried to take care of the players and do their best to reach the best results for the national team just as always,” sabi pa nito.

Hindi na natuloy na maglaro ang grupo nina UAAP Rookie-MVP Bella Belen, Shaira Jardio, Evangeline Alinsug, Cess Robles, Sheena Toring, Jen Nierva, Nicole Mata, Alyssa Solomon, Camilla Lamina, Kamille Cal, Joyme Cagande at Ivy Lacsina na makakasama sana sina Trisha Genesis ng Akari at Jelai Gajero ng California Precision Sports. (Gerard Arce)