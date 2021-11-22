De Asis hari sa para chess

PINAGHARIAN ni John Franz De Asis ang katatapos na 2021 Philippine Sports Commission–Pilipinas Para Games Online Chess Competition for people with disabilities virtually na ginanap sa Tornelo Platform Linggo.

Kumolekta ang Ilonggo woodpusher ng 5.5 points mula sa five-win at one draw para magkampeon sa six-round tournament at maiuwi ang gold medal, stuffed toy at ang P30,000 top prize sa (Physical Impaired)-Men category.

“We are launching this project in a continued effort to address our need for a truly comprehensive grassroots sports development program for our para-athletes, and continuously harness their full potential,” pahayag Lunes ni PSC Commissioner Arnold Agustin.

Kabilang sa mga tinalo ni De Asis sina Apollo Cabilan, Sean Mervick Tiu, Rogelio Clemente, Sol Tiamzon at Ronnie Villa sa first-fifth rounds.

Tumabla siya kay Eric Abanco sa sixth & final round sa event na suportado ng PSC sa pamumuno ni chairman William ‘Butch’ Ramirez.

Nag-second si Abanco ng Bacolod City na may 5 points para maibulsa ang P20K, silver medal at stuffed toy, at third placer si Jordaine Tupaz ng Talisay City na may 5 pts. din, perosubali naungusan sa tie break para magkasya sa P10,000, bronze medal at stuffed toy.

May tig-5 points din sina 4th placer Alexis Elinon at 5th placer Joseph Gregana na nakatangap ng tig P1,000 at medals. (Elech Dawa)