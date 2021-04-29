DBM ‘yan! DOH hugas-kamay sa pagbili ng Chinese made PPE

Inginuso ng Department of Health (DOH) ang Procurement Service-Department of Budget and Management (PS-DBM) ang siyang responsable sa pagbili ng mga personal protective equipment (PPEs) sa abroad.

Ito ang inihayag ni Health Usec. Maria Rosario Vergeire matapos itanggi na may kinalaman ang DOH sa pagbili ng mga imported na PPEs sa halip na sa lokal bumili.

“The DOH does not, and has never, favored any particular source for PPEs. In fact, it is the Procurement Service of the Department of Budget and Management (PS-DBM) which serves as the procuring arm of the DOH for PPEs and other commodities for the pandemic–the DOH only provides the technical specifications of the PPEs and equipment that it needs,” giit ni Vergeire.

Ikinadismaya ni Senador Nancy Binay ang sumbong sa Senado ng local PPE manufacturer na hindi pagtangkilik ng gobyerno sa mga gawang lokal na PPE at sa halip ay sa China umo-order.

Hiniling umano noong 2020 ng gobyerno na gumawa ng medical grade PPE at limang kompanya ang namuhunan ng US$35 milyon subalit biglang nagpataw ng ilang rules sa pagbili ng PPEs at binalewala ang mga locally-made ng PPEs.

“We were subjected to the lowest cost and unfortunately, also at that same time, the Philippine market was flooded with very low-cost PPEs from China, some of them are even substandard,” ani Coalition of Philippine Manufacturers of PPE (CPMP) Executive Director Rosette Carrillo sa pagdinig sa Senado. (Dindo Matining)