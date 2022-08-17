DBM pipigain sa 1.3B PPE deal

Pinasisiyasat ni Senate Minority Leader Aquilino ‘Koko’ Pimentel III sa Senado ang Department of Budget and Management-Procurement Service’s (DBM-PS) dahil sa hindi naging maingat sa pagbili ng P1.3 bilyong halaga ng personal protective equipment (PPE).

Inihain ni Pimentel ang Senate Resolution No. 14 na humihiling sa Senate blue ribbon committee na imbestigahan ang naturang isyu.

Nauna nang pinuna ng Commission on Audit (COA) ang DBM-PS dahil hindi naging maingat sa pagbibili ng mga PPE.

“One of the most notable findings is on its failure to secure the required Certificate of Medical Device Notification (CMDN) in seven (7) of its procurement contracts of personal protective equipment (PPE) worth P1,386,525,308.60,” sabi ni Pimentel sa resolusyon.

“DBM-PS must explain why it failed to require the said CMDN in 2 of its Technical Specifications (TS), and why it accepted the PPEs of 5 contracts despite non-compliance with the TS of the suppliers who failed to submit the required CMDN,” dagdag pa doon.

Dahil walang CMDN para sa PPEs, lumalabas na ang mga item ay hindi awtorisado para ibenta o para sa public use, punto ng COA.

Bukod sa imbestigasyon sa pagbili ng PPE, pinasisiyasat din ni Pimentel ang diumano’y overpriced at outdated na laptop na binili ng Department of Education noong 2021. (Dindo Matining)