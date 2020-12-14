DBM may P72B pambili ng COVID bakuna – Lacson

Kumpiyansa si Senador Panfilo Lacson na makakalikom ang gobyerno ng P72 bilyon para pambili ng COVID-19 vaccine sa susunod na taon sa kabila na malaking bahagi nito ay nakapaloob sa unprogrammed funds.

Ayon kay Lacson, maaring available ang pondo sa Department of Budget and Management (DBM) dahil may sapat naman na pera sa national treasury dahil sa mga domestic at foreign borrowing nitong mga nagdaang buwan.

“There’s P2.5B under the regular budget and there is P72B under the unprogrammed fund. When we say unprogrammed fund, kailangan may available source ng funding either through tax revenues or non-tax revenues,” pahayag ni Lacson sa panayam sa CNN Philippines.

“I am confident DBM will be able to come up with the P72B if needed, when the time comes we have to purchase the vaccines, then P72B can readily be made available by DBM,” dagdag pa nito.

Bago pa tumama ang pandemya sa bansa noong Enero, mahigit sa P7.8 trilyon lamang ang utang ng bansa pero ngayon ay umabot na ito sa P10.4 trilyon.

“Easily by simple computation we have already borrowed P2.6T. So easily P72B can be taken care of by the borrowings we had for the past several months. And since the pandemic, expenditures incurred sa pandemic nasa P600B yata. So kayang kunin sa borrowings natin,” paliwanag ni Lacson.

“So there’s available funds in the National Treasury because of the borrowings. It is as good as funded. It was placed under the unprogrammed fund because we are not sure yet if vaccines will be available in 2021 and we’re not sure yet how much will be needed to purchase the vaccines,” sambit pa nito.

Mahigit P72.5 bilyon ang inparubahang pondo sa bicameral conference committee noong nagdaang linggo.

Dahil walang malinaw na mapagkukunan ng pondo, nangangamba ang ilang opisyal, kabilang si Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon na baka maging “unfunded check” ang alokasyon sa COVID-19 vaccine. (Dindo Matining)