DBM, DPWH iarangkada build program para sa ekonomiya

By Abante News Online
Kinalampag ni House Speaker Lord Allan Velasco ang ehekutibo na tutukan ang ‘full implementation’ ng Build, Build, Build infrastructure program ng Duterte administration na isa sa makatutulong sa pagbangon ng ekonomiya ng bansa mula sa epekto ng COVID-19 pandemic.

Kasunod ito ng patuloy na pagbagsak ng ekonomiya ng Pilipinas dulot ng nararanasang pandemya.

Sa ulat ng Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), mas lalo pang bumaba sa 4.2% ang gross domestic product (GDP) ng Pilipinas ngayong first quarter ng taon.

“We ask the Department of Budget and Management (DBM)and the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to address delays in the implementation of go­vernment construction projects, and to proceed in helping the economy and the country bounce back better,” ayon kay Velasco.

Mahalaga umanong tugunan ang paghina ng construction industry na isa sa malaking bahagi ng pagbagsak ng GDP. (Eralyn Prado)

