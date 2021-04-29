Dayrit pumanaw na

NAMAALAM na ang tinaguriang “Ama ng Olympism” sa bansa na si Celso “Cito” Dayrit dahil sa pandemya sa edad na 70.

Si Dayrit ay isa sa naging pangulo ng Philippine Olympic Committee, nagsilbi taong 1999 hanggang 2004.

Kasalukuyan itong presidente ng Fencing Confederation of Asia kung saan nagsimula ito sa tungkulin noong 2005 at nare-elect ng apat na beses.

Konektado din si Dayrit sa International Olympic Committee (IOC) bilang tanging Filipino accredited International Course Director ng Olympic Solidarity Itinerant Administration School for sports leaders at unang Pilipinong naging Chairman ng Southeast Asian Games Federation Executive Committee noong 1999.

Matagal itong naging pangulo ng Philippine Amaterur Fencing Association (PAFA) bago napalitan ng dating fencer at miyembro ng pambansang koponan na si Richard Gomez.

Naulila ni Cito ang asawa na si Cynthia David Sason at mga anak na sina Carlos Angelo (Chips), Celina Veronica (Chiqui), Carmelo Jerico (CJ) at Cian Christopher (Cian).

Umani naman ng papuri si Dayrit mula sa mga kakilala nitong nakasama sa media tulad ni Aldrin Cardona at opisyal na sina Monty Mendegoria at Karen Tanchanco-Caballero.

“One day, he told it in my face that I should have been writing for another paper. I was working for the Manila Standard then, and persisted to write the controversial stories of those days. It was not an insult but a complement actually, because he was rooting for those stories to be read by more people. I consider myself fortunate to have been trusted by him. Our last actual talk was in 2018 when he asked me to continue working with him on a project, but I could not. I was busy building that dream he had placed in front of me more than a decade back. Salamat Cito for the trust! The country has lost a true sports leader to COVID-19,” sabi ni Cardona. (Lito Oredo)