Dayaw ispesyal na pagdiriwang ng mga komunidad kultural

Ngayong buwan na ito, ang National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) at ang kanilang Subcommission on Cultural Communities and Traditional Arts (SCCTA), ay ipinagdiriwang ang National Indigenous Peoples (IP) Month. Ang isang buwang selebrasyon ng IP month ay mas lalong magiging ispesyal dahil sa Dayaw, na ayon kay Deputy Festival Director Nestor Horfilla ay: “It is a celebration of the many victories of the cultural communities who have prevailed in the preservation and propagation of their respective cultural heritage, which includes chants, dances, songs, languages, food, and many stories, despite all the challenges and threats they face.”

Dagdag pa ni Deputy Festival Director Horfilla: “Dayaw is not just a reminder, or a reintroduction of everyone to the rich culture, beauty and bounty of IPs, it let us all see and realize the importance of understanding, preserving and continuing them because they are valuable to our soul as a nation. These IPs and all cultural communities are bearers of knowledge, traditions that must not be erased or forgotten. We are no longer celebrating Dayaw for awareness and appreciation, we are doing it because it is imperative that we not only safeguard, but value and cultivate what makes us uniquely Filipino.”

Ang tema ng Dayaw’s ngayon ay “Katutubong Filipino: Atin ang Tagumpay!” at sa pagpapatuloy ni Dr. Horfilla: “The theme highliights the ways in which Philippine Indigenous Peoples firmly manifest their optimistic views and practices or their strategies of prevailing in the midst of adversities.”

Ang mga maasahang kaganapan sa Dayaw na dahil ngamay pandemya pa ay virtual celebratoion ay ang promosyon ng Anyo: Assistance for Filipino Artisans virtual exhibit at ang Video Documentation on Intangible Cultural Heritage, ang virtual launch ng Schools of Living Traditions E-learning Resources, at ang virtual launch ng aklat na El Folk-Lore Filipino and English Translations.

Ang paglulunsad sa aklat na El Folk-Lore Filipino and English Translations ay kontribusyon mula sa NCCA’s para sa YFPCA pagdiriwang kung saan binibigyang diin nito ang tinif na matagal nang nakalimutan sa ating pambansang kasaysayan at mapapagtanto natin ang ambag ng ating mga ninuno sa agham, kultura at mga sining.

Ang 2021 IP month celebration, sa koordinasyon ng National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP), Year of the Filipino Pre-Colonial Ancestors (YFPCA) ay ipinagdiriwang rin ito alinsunod sa Proklamasyon Bilang 1128.

Ang SCCTA ay binubuo nina Comm. Abubacar Datumanong, pinuno Southern Cultural Communities, at Dr. Edwin Antonio at Mr. Pablito Gonzales, committee heads o ng Northern at Central Cultural Communities kung saan ang bawat committee ay may 15 cultural community clusters.

Ang Pagpapasinaya sa Tagumpay: The Dayaw Opening Ceremony ay sa ngayong araw, Oktubre 9; Dayaw sa Sebangan: The Southern Cultural Communities ay sa Oktubre 17; Dayaw Sito Lubbon Na Unnot: The Northern Cultural Communities ay mangyayari sa Oktubre 24; Dayaw sa Butnga: The Central Cultural Communities ay magaganap sa Oktubre 30; at ang pagwawakas ng selebrasyon ang Pinagtagumpayan: The Dayaw Closing Ceremony ay sa Oktubre 31. Lahat ng mga ito ay matutunghayan sa NCCA social media platforms at telebisyon,

Para sa karagdagang detalye tungkol sa Dayaw, maaring makipagunayan sa sccta@ncca.gov.ph o maaring bumisita sa NCCA Facebook page o kaya sa www.ncca.gov.ph