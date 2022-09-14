Wednesday, September 14, 2022

Dawn todo giling, kanta sa harap ni PBBM

Entertainment
By Abante News
0 23

Hindi na talaga mabubura sa sistema ni Dawn Zulueta ang pagiging performer. Kung gaano nga siya kahusay mag-perform noon, ganun na ganun pa rin siya ngayon.

Ang pinagbago lang ay ang kulay ng buhok, pero kung boses, paggiling ang pag-usapan, pareho pa rin talaga.

Yes, makikita nga sa Instagram post ni Dawn ang video na super giling, kanta si Dawn sa harap ni President Bongbong Marcos, ha!

“It was my great pleasure and honor to rock n’ roll for our dear President @bongbongmarcos at a birthday celebration, given to him by friends & family, singing one of his favorite Beatles songs.

“Happy Birthday, Mr. President! Thank you for choosing the higher path of selflessness and courage. You have redefined your role through humility and competency. You deserve all the love & support you are enjoying.

“Wishing you many more joyous returns!” sabi ni Dawn, na in-acknowledge rin si @michelletinagco.i.g.w.t

At siyempre, sinasabayan din ni PBBM ang pagkanta ni Dawn ng Paperback Writer ng ‘The Beatles’. (Dondon Sermino)

