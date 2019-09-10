Davis handa nang tabunan si LeBron

KINAUSAP umano ni LeBron James ang mga boss ng Lakers na hayaan nang si Anthony Davis ang maging ‘focal point’ sa opensa ng LA pagsipa ng 2019-2020 NBA season.

Tinanggap ni Davis ang responsibilidad.

“I’ve kind of been a focal-point player my whole career, especially in New Orleans. But first off, to have a guy like LeBron, someone of his caliber, go tell management and ownership and the coaches that he wants me to be the focal point is an honor,” sabi ni Davis sa Yahoo Sports.

“I know what comes with that, and that’s a lot of heavy lifting. I want to be able to do that. I think I have the capabilities of doing that. And obviously with the team’s support, it’s going to be a lot easier on me. We have a great team.”

Magte-35 na si LeBron sa darating na Disyembre, handang magpaubaya kay Davis pagdating sa opensa.

Mag-oorganisa ng pre-minicamp para sa mga kakampi niya si James sa Las Vegas simula Sept. 23-25 bago ang training camp simula Oct. 1.