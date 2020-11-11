Abante Online
Davao Archbishop Valles balik CBCP president

Metro
By Abante News Online
Balik na bilang pangulo ng Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) si Davao Archbishop Romulo Valles sa huling linggo ng Nobyembre.

Magugunitang kinausap ni Valles si CBCP vice president Caloocan Bishop Pablo Virgilio David para humaliling acting president ng CBCP noong Hulyo 17 matapos siyang ma-mild stroke noong Mayo.

Sa inilabas na circular nitong Miyerkoles, sinabi ni David na nakarekober na si Valles at handa nang magtrabaho.

“I am happy to announce to you that the Archbishop of Davao and President of the CBCP, His Excellency Most Rev. Romulo G. Valles – who was temporarily incapacitated by a mild stroke in May 2020 – has recovered very well,” ani David.

Nakatakda raw pangunahan ni Valles ang isasagawang CBCP Permanent Council meeting online bago ang katapusan ng buwan. (Issa Santiago)

