Dating Tourism Sec Jimenez pumanaw na

Sumakabilang-buhay ang dating Department of Tourism Secretary na si Ramon Jimenez Jr nitong Lunes sa edad na 64.

Sa pahayag ni kasalukuyang DOT Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat, nakiramay ito sa naiwang pamilya ng dating kalihim noong panahon ni dating Pangulong Noynoy Aquino.

“On behalf of the officials and employees of the Department of Tourism (DOT), I would like to extend our sincerest condolences to the bereaved loved ones of former Tourism Secretary Ramon “Mon” Jimenez, Jr. who recently passed away,” saad ni Puyat

Malaki ang naging kontribusyon ni l Jimenez sa turismo sa Pilipinas, siya ang naging utak sa ‘It’s More Fun in the Philippines’ slogan ng DOT pati na rin ang pagtataguyod ng National Tourism Development Program (NTDP). (RP)