Dominic hindi pa dyowa: Bea binalak sampalin si Gerald

Sinagot ni Bea Alonzo ang tanong sa kanya ni G3 San Diego kung nagdi-date ba sila ni Dominic Roque.

“Yes we are,” sabi ni Bea kay G3.

“But he’s a good guy,” dugtong na chika ni Bea kay G3.

Makikita nga sa Instagram ni G3 ang iba’t ibang video, photo ni Bea na laman ng Mega Entertainment magazine na labas na ngayong April.

Heto nga ang caption ni G3:

“My love and favorite actress Bea Alonzo in a fiercely honest piece entitled ‘The Sweetest Revenge’.

3 things she revealed in this article for the very first time:

1. That she fell in love with John Lloyd Cruz, he was her first love and first heartbreak

2. What her relationship with Gerald Anderson was like

and

3. That she is currently dating Dominic Roque.”

Heto nga ang pa-preview ni G3 sa naging takbo ng chikahan nila ni Bea na may kinalaman kay Gerald Anderson.

“I decided that I’m not going to be a prisoner of my past.

“Because people are still tagging me about their whereabouts.

“I’m not part of their world, and they are not part of mine.

“And so, parang feeling ko lang baunin ko na lang lahat ng natutunan ko.

“And I have been your prisoner for so long, it should be over.

“Siguro ano lang ‘yung baon ko talaga is not to let myself, be treatedt that way ever again, by anybody. I will never subject myself to that anymore, that kind of relationship,” sabi ni Bea.

Anyway, narito pa ang ibang litaniya ni Bea tungkol kay Gerald. Lalo na sa punto na muntik na niyang makita ito nang harap-harapan sa ABS-CBN Ball noon.

“Nakita ko yung likod nya nung ball pero na-traffic kami, hindi ko na sya nakita and medyo nakainom pa naman ako ‘nun.

“I would’ve slapped him. I would have. To be honest, when he ghosted me, para akong na-scam. As in like, when I posted what I posted, (the “Enough” over black on her Instagram), it felt like a weight off my shoulder. Parang I felt I was able to get my power back. Parang naisip ko, in my head, Let me show you who I really am.”

Sa totoo lang, ang bongga ng mga chika ni Bea kay G3, at sure ako na paulit-ulit itong babasahin ng mga fan ni Bea, lalo na ng mga tsismoso, tsismosa.