Kulang sa sincerity:

Nakatanggap ng matinding panlalait si Marco Gumabao dahil sa pinost niyang mahabang mensahe sa social media account noong kainitan ng pagsabog ng Bulkang Taal.

Sa kanyang Instagram, nag-post si Marco ng mahahabang Bible verses at ang pag-offer niya ng dasal sa maraming tao na nakakaranas at naging biktima ng kalamidad sa iba’t ibang bansa.

Ito nga ang ilang bahagi ng post ni Marco:

“With everything happening around the world right now, I just can’t help but post this… all the signs are here: War, earthquakes, national disasters, rise of the anti-Christ etc. Whether you like it or not, whether you’re ready or not, HE IS COMING. No one knows when. Tomorrow, next week, or maybe 5 years from now, nobody knows… that’s why we all have to be ready! Spread love and not hate! Forgive the people who have wronged you, even though you don’t feel like they’ve earned your forgiveness. Love your family, your friends and your enemies, just as how Jesus loved the sinners. Stop the hate! Stop cyber bullying! Stop giving in to worldly temptations! Most importantly, READ THE BIBLE! 3 chapters a day won’t hurt. It won’t even take an hour of your time. Dedicate your life to Him before it’s too late. Strengthen your relationship with Him!

“I know this post may draw good and bad reactions from people. But I just can’t help to not speak up on this. I know God put me in showbiz, not to be the most popular celebrity, but to use my platform to make Him popular. I know I’m not the holiest person alive, but I am proud to say that I have a relationship with God. And it is the BEST feeling ever. Prayers up to the people affected in the Taal eruption, Australia and South Korea fires, Iran & US conflict. God Bless everyone!”

May ibang sumang-ayon kay Marco, pero marami ang nagsabi na hindi nila naramdaman ang sincerity ng aktor sa mga sinabi niya. Para sa iba, “empty words” daw ito at mas okey daw kung mag-donate siya sa mga calamity victim.

Talak ng isang basher: “If you really care, PLEASE DONATE!!!Actions are better than words. We can pray but we need to walk the talk.”

Sey naman ng isa pang netizen: “Nasa Diyos ang awa, nasa tao ang gawa. Please spearhead or aid in relief operations for those affected by Mt Taal eruption. USE YOUR SHOWBIZ PLATFORM to help as this is God given opportunity to you. God needs action- not empty words.”

Ito naman ang sagot ni Marco sa mga basher niya:

“So you think the only thing you can do to show care, is by donating??? By giving MONEY? i’ll pray for you too. Hindi po pera ang sagot sa lahat.” (Ruel Mendoza)