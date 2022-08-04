Darna Takes Flight at Robinsons Malls This August

Ahead of Mars Ravelo’s Darna: The TV Series premiere on August 15, some folks have spotted Darna’s silhouette on top of several Robinsons Malls around the Metro. If that made you excited about the upcoming superhero series, there’s more to look forward to: Robinsons Malls has fun Darna-inspired experiences and activities lined up this August. Mark your calendars and head over to these Robinsons Malls to get you hyped up for Darna!

Darna “The Philippine Superhero” has been spotted at Robinsons Malls.

From August 3 to September 3, you can channel your inner superhero at several Robinsons Malls. Drop by the Darna Photobooth and take snaps as you strike a pose inspired by the Pinoy superheroine. You can find these photobooths at Robinsons Galleria, Robinsons Place Manila, Robinsons Place Las Piñas, Robinsons Metro East, Robinsons Novaliches, Robinsons Otis, Robinsons Place General Trias, Robinsons Place Antipolo, Robinsons Cainta, and Robinsons Galleria South. Don’t forget to share your Darna-inspired photos on the Robinsons Malls’ Facebook page!

Want to meet the Darna cast? On August 6, catch the DarnaCon happening at Robinsons Novaliches at 12 p.m., Robinsons Galleria at 3 p.m., and Robinsons Place Manila at 6 p.m. Aside from special performances by the Darna cast, the DarnaCon lets you participate in a Darna cosplay contest and win prizes in games. To secure seats to any of these events, make sure to download the RMalls+ app.

Towards the end of August, you can drop by selected Robinsons Malls to take photos with the Live Darna standee. A big surprise awaits at these Robinsons Malls’ standee spots—it’s called a “live” Darna standee for a reason. The Live Darna Standee will make its stops at Robinsons Antipolo (12 p.m.), Robinsons Galleria (3 p.m.), and Robinsons Malabon (6 p.m.) on August 27, and at Robinsons Place Manila (12 p.m.), Robinsons Otis (3 p.m.), and Robinsons Place Las Piñas (6 p.m.) on August 28.

Jane de Leon starring in ABSCBN’s show “Darna”.

Robinsons Malls is home to TV and big screen favorites where customers get to meet and mingle with celebrities and heroes like Darna – a Filipino favorite by Mars Ravelo which airs on Kapamilya Channel, A2Z, Jeepney TV, and TV5. The series will also be available on ABS-CBN’s YouTube channel, Kapamilya Online Live, iWantTFC, and The Filipino Channel. Jane de Leon shall star in the series alongside Iza Calzado, Joshua Garcia, Janella Salvador, and Zaijan Jaranilla. It is directed by Chito Roño alongside co-directors Avel Sunpongco and Benedict Mique.

For more information, visit www.robinsonsmalls.com or follow RobinsonsMalls on Facebook; @RobinsonsMallsOfficial on Instagram; and @RobinsonsMalls on Twitter.