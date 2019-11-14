DAR gihatagan ug P8.4B nga budget sa 2020

Giingong igo na ang P8.426-bilyon nga gisugyot nga budget aton mahimonug maptuman sa Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) ang ilang mga programa ug proyekto alang sa tuig 2020.

Matud ni Agrarian Reform Secretary John Castriciones, nga pinaagi sa gihatag nilang budget padayun nilang masuportahan ang mga ilang benepisyaryo s aComprehensive Agrarian Reform Program (CARP) ug magpabiling monindot ang sektor sa agrikultura.

Matud niya nga angay lang ang gihatag nga budget sa DAR kay ubos sa Executive Order No. 75, nga nag-ingon nga “places under the coverage of the Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program (CARP) all idle government-owned agricultural lands.”

Matud sa kalihim, nga gikan sa 1972 hangtud sa Hunyo 2019, moabot na sa 4.8 milyon ka hektarya sa agricultural lands, ug 2.7 milyon hectarya nga gipanag-iya pribadong kayutaan ang lang naapod-apod sa moabot 2.87 milyon benepisyaryo sa CARP.

Samtang nakatakda pa nilang gipanghatag ang 544,327 hectares, 504,362 hectares o 92.66 percent niini mga ‘privately owned lands’, nga nalangan tungod sa wala pagtugot sa mga landlord nga ihatag ang ilang yuta.

“The 2020 budget will be allotted to various program components of the CARP such as Land Tenure Services, Agrarian Justice Delivery, Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries Development Services, Operations, and the rest are allotted to General Administration and Support and Support to Operations,” paliwanag pa ni Castriciones.

Mipadayag sa iyang kumpiyansa ang kalihim na matuman sa DAR ang mandu ni Presidente Rodrigo Duterte nga humanon ang ‘land acquisition’ ug distribusyon sa dili pa mahuman ang iyang termino sa 2022.