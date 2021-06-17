Dapat tuloy pa rin – IATF! Duterte inawat paggamit ng face shield

Iaapela ni Health Secretary Francisco Duque III kay Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte ang desisyon nitong magsuot lamang ng face shield sa mga ospital.

Iginiit ni Duque na hindi pa ito ang tamang panahon na luwagan ang pagsusuot ng face shields dahil konti pa lamang ang nababakunahan.

“Any layer of protection is better than less protection,” ayon kay Duque .

Sinabi naman ni presidential spokesperson Harry Roque na ang pahayag ni Duterte hinggil sa face shield ay maikukunsiderang polisiya.

“When the President has decided, that is the policy,” ani Roque.

Una nang sinabi ni Senate Presidente Tito Sotto na pumayag umano si Duterte na sa loob na lang ng mga ospital gamitin ang face shield.

“Last night, the President agreed that face shields should only be used in hospitals. Allowed us to remove ours! [Attention] DOH (Department of Health)!,” pahayag na Sotto sa kanyang post sa Twitter kaugnay ng naging resulta ng kanilang pulong sa Malacañang kasama ang Pangulo nitong Miyerkoles ng gabi.

Sa isa ring pulong ay sinabi ni Health Undersecretary Leopoldo Vega na maari namang hindi na gamitin ang face shield dahil maliiit na ang peligro ng paghawa ng nasabing virus.

Ayon naman kay DOH spokesperson Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire na mayroon standing policy sa pagsusuot ng face shields.

Samantala humirit ang Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) kay Duterte na gawing mandatory pa rin ang pagsusuot ng face shield sa mga enclosed na lugar gaya ng ospital, paaralan, opisina at commercial establishments gaya ng malls, kainan at mga palengke.

“While waiting for the President’s decision on the matter, the existing policy on the use of face shields remains in effect,” ani Roque. (Juliet de Loza-Cudia/Dindo Matining/Eralyn Prado/Billy Begas/Aileen Taliping)