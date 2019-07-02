Dapat isagawa ang POC election sa Hulyo 18 — Bambol

Ni Lito Oredo

HINDI kinontra ni Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) chairman Abraham ‘Bambol’ Tolentino ang iniaatas ng Internatio­nal Olympic Committee (IOC) at Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) ukol sa nagaganap na hidwaan sa liderato ng POC.

Gayunman, sinabi nito na kinakailangan na maisagawa pa rin ang isang eleksyon base sa nakasaad sa By-Laws and Constitution ng POC bago o eksakto sa araw ng Huwebes, Hulyo 18.

Ipinaliwanag ni Tolentino ang mga kaganapan gayundin ang nararapat na gawin upang masunod ang mga nakasaad sa ipinadalang sulat nina James Macleod, Director for Olympic Solidarity and NOC Relations ng IOC, at Husain Al-Musallam, Director General & Technical Director ng Olympic Council of Asia.

“I am in complete agreement with the position of the IOC and the OCA as enunciated by Messrs. McLeod and Al Mussalam that the wishes of the General Assembly should be respected and followed,” sabi ni Tolentino.

“In the meeting last Tuesday, June 25, it was apparent what the majority of the GA members wanted. They were tired of all the infighting and bickering, and at the instance of Fencing President Mayor Ri­chard Gomez, asked for the resignation of ALL POC Board Members,” paliwanag ng Tagaytay representative.

“I spearheaded the offer to resign during that meeting and it was followed by BM Clint Aranas, BM Cynthia Carrion, Auditor Jonee Go, treasurer Julian Camacho and after a protracted pause, 1st vice president Joey Romasanta.

“I call on all of them to honor their word which they gave in front of the POC General Assembly members last June 25 (In attendance then were 37 of 42 Regular Members, 6 of 12 Associate and 2 of 10 Recognized Members). And to those who were not present, I also urge them to heed the members call,” sabi ni Tolentino.

“Resignations need not be in writing. A verbal contract is just as binding as a written one. POC officials are expected to live up to their word, guided by the tenets of Olym­pism,” paliwanag pa nito.

“As provided in the POC By Laws, I called for an election of all vacant positions on Friday July 5. I hope those who are interested to serve POC will make their intentions known, file their intent to run and place themselves before the voting members of the General Assembly last Friday,” sabi nito.

“While I am amenable to a request for postponement if the IOC or OCA wishes it, elections cannot be held later than July 18 because the POC provisions mandate that the vacancy in the presidency must be filled within 30 days. Since Pres Vargas resigned on June 18, the latest that we can have an election is July 18,” sabi ni Tolentino.

“I likewise welcome the IOC/OCA plan to send observers to ensure fair and transparent proceedings,” sabi pa nito.