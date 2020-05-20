Daniel Padilla bibida sa #ExtendTheLove

Matapos magbigay ng oras ni Piolo Pascual noon, si Daniel Padilla naman ang mapapanood ng mga fan sa gaganaping Actors Cue para sa #ExtendTheLove initiative sa darating na May 22, Friday, LIVE 7PM sa fb.me/ExtendTheLove.

Magkukuwento nga si Daniel sa mga ginawa niyang mga pelikula, at kung gaano niya kamahal ang trabahong ito, bilang aktor. Ang filmmaker na si Direk Adolfo Alix Jr. ang magsisilbing moderator nito.

Ang event na ito ay for the benefit of the displaced film workers affected by the quarantine.

#ExtendTheLove is an initiative to help displaced film workers that are affected by the lockdown because of the pandemic. It started by screening films online and then through live sessions related to film.

Ang Actors’ Cue is an online session where actors talk about their work and passion. Already in its 10th session, previous sessions featured acclaimed actors and actresses including Cannes Best Actress Jaclyn Jose and one with Asian actors with Piolo Pascual.

Puwede kayong mag-#ExtendTheLove by sharing any amount through:

BDO Account Name: Robert John Liboon

Account Number: 008750028001.

Visit fb.me/ExtendTheLove for more details.

‘Money Heist’ star Alba Flores ayaw nang kumain ng karne

Ang bongga ng latest photo ng ‘Money Heist’ star n a si Alba Flores na nakasuot siya ng dramatic headdress na gawa sa fresh fruits, veggies, and flowers.

Si Alba Flores nga ang bida sa brand-new ad campaign for PETA that encourages everyone to save animals and the planet by going vegetarian—an action that also helps prevent the spread of deadly animal-borne diseases.

Nagdesisyon si Alba na wag kumain ng karne after seeing how much food was wasted after her family’s Nochebuena celebration.

“I started to think about where that food came from and how much food will be thrown away … and [wondered] how necessary the deaths of those animals really were.

“I started to look into it, and I realized that this wasn’t the only big problem. The entire animal agriculture industry poses a very serious problem for the planet,” sabi niya.

Heto nga ang menshae ng PETA:

“PETA stresses that the reasons to go vegan have never been clearer or more pressing. COVID-19 is believed to have originated in a wet market where live and dead animals are sold for human consumption. Filthy meat markets, factory farms, and slaughterhouses crammed full of sick and stressed animals are breeding grounds for zoonotic diseases. Previous influenza viruses such as avian flu and swine flu originated in chickens and pigs.

“Every person who goes vegan reduces their carbon footprint, as the meat industry is a leading producer of the greenhouse gases that contribute to climate change; spares nearly 200 animals a year daily suffering and a terrifying death; and reduces their own risk of developing heart disease, diabetes, and cancer.”

Kaya sabi ni Alba: “And now, the truth is I feel so much better eating vegetables and legumes and grains. I think that your food doesn’t have to be the cause of suffering and exploitation of animals.”

Kasama na ni Flores sa hangarin na ito sina Joaquin Phoenix, Rafael Rosell, and Natalie Portman—who have teamed up with PETA or its international affiliates to promote healthy, humane meat-free meals.

For more information, please visit PETAAsia.com or follow the group on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram.