Dani sabik magliwaliw

HANGGANG throwback na lang muna si Ateneo Lady Eagles libero Dani Ravena ngayong may pandemya.

Sa kanyang Instagram, inalala ng sikat na volleybelle ang pagbisita nito sa Hong Kong.

“I love looking back at my old traveling pictures and reminisce about all the fun adventures. It’s been years since I’ve been to Hong Kong but still remember how good the street foods are, how relaxing it is to take an afternoon stroll, and how fun it is to have a shopping spree in places like Mong Kok district,” aniya.

“Once everything is okay, I will for sure make time to travel back to such a beautiful place.” (JAToralba)