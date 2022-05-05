Danao bagong PNP chief

Kinumpirma kahapon ni Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Eduardo Año na napili ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte bilang officer-in-charge (OIC) ng Philippine National Police (PNP) si Lt. General Vicente Danao kapalit ni PNP chief General Dionardo Carlos na magreretiro sa Mayo 8 alinsunod sa mandatory retirement age na 56.

Sa ilalim ng batas, ipinaliwanag ni Año na hindi maaaring magtalaga ng permanenteng appointment para sa executive position ang Presidente kung mayroong isyu ng public safety o malalagay sa panganib ang publiko 60 araw bago ang gagawing presidential election.

Ayon kay Año, isang workaholic na opisyal at may integridad si Danao para pamunuan ang buong puwersa ng kapulisan.

“I believe that Vic Danao can lead the PNP organization and continue the reforms that is being pursued and I also believe that even though OIC ang kanyang designation, now that we are in the midst of our preparations for the national and local election he can do the job and he has the respect and the thrust of the entire PNP organization so kahit nagkaroon tayo ng changes ng leadership or change ng leadership a day before the election,” giit ni Año.

Samantala, hinimok ni Carlos ang 225,000 miyembro ng PNP na suportahan ang liderato ni Danao matapos ang kanyang pagreretiro.

Si Danao ay miyembro ng Philippine Military Academy ‘Sambisig’ Class of 1991. Kabilang sa kanyang mga ginampanan ang pagiging pinuno ng Manila Police District (MPD), Police Regional Office (PRO) 4-A bago naging National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) chief at mapunta sa PNP Command Group bilang Chief of Directorial Staff at The Deputy Chief for Operations. (Edwin Balasa)