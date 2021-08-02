Dahil sa variant! Lacson-Sotto kinansela anunsiyo sa 2022 tandem

Nagdesisyon sina Senate President Vicente Sotto III at Senador Panfilo Lacson na ipagpaliban ang paglunsad ng kanilang tambalan para sa 2022 election dahil sa banta ng mas nakakahawang Delta variant.

Dapat sana’y sa Agosto 4, Miyerkoles, ilulungsad ang Lacson-Sotto tandem.

“Sen. Lacson and I have agreed to reschedule the launch event to a later date due to the new developments on the COVID-19 Delta variant in the country,” sabi ni Sotto sa kanyang mensahe sa mga reporter.

“While we are dealing with a possible nationwide surge in the infection rate, we thought it’s best to focus more on attending to our people’s health concerns and priorities than any other non-health related activities,” dagdag nito.

Ayon kay Sotto, ang bagong iskedyul ay maaaring isagawa pagkatapos na pagpapatupad ng enhanced community qua­rantine (ECQ) sa Metro Manila.

Noong Hulyo 20 ay kinumpirma ni Lacson na tatakbo siya sa pagka-president at si Sotto ang kanyang magiging runningmate sa 2022. (Dindo Matining)