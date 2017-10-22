Dagdag suweldo, murang bilihin ang inaalala ng mga Pinoy

Mas type ng nakararaming Filipino na madagdagan ang kanilang take-home pay at lalo pang maging abot-kaya ang presyo ng mga pangunahing serbisyo at bilihin.

Pahayag ito nina Gabriela Women’s party-list Rep. Emmi de Jesus at Arlene Brosas base na rin sa resulta ng Pulse Asia survey tungkol sa ‘most urgent local and national­ concerns’ na ginawa noong Setyembre 24-30.

“The Pulse Asia’s September 2017 Ulat ng Ba­yan survey speaks of the people’s growing clamor for higher wages and price controls on one hand, and of the rising disenchantment among Pinoys over President Duterte’s much hyped fight to stamp out criminality and corruption in the country,” ayon sa pahayag ng dalawang mambabatas.

Ang resulta ng survey ay dapat umanong magsilbing babala sa pamahalaan para ayusin pa ang war on drugs at tutukan ang ekonomiya na magbibigay ng kongkretong ginhawa sa mga mahihirap na pamilya.

“More Pinoys see regulation of price hikes and fighting criminality as urgent national concerns, both +8 from June 2017 to September 2017, with price control remaining as the top national urgent concern followed by increase in workers’ wages,” ayon pa sa pahayag nila.